PRO of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi says they are waiting on singer, Bella Shmurda to give them adequate information about the death of his friend and colleague Mohbad.

According to the PRO of police, the information that will be given to them by singer Bella Shmurda, a close friend of late rapper and singer Mohbad, will aid their inquiry.

Theinfong had reported that Promising young talented rapper Mohbad died in a controversial manner on Tuesday, September 12. On Thursday, authorities announced that they had opened an investigation into the singer’s death.

The police department has also asked for anyone with valuable information, particularly friends and family members of the late musician, to come forward.

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, gave Bella Shmurda a 48-hour ultimatum on Saturday to go to the police and speak up.



“Bella Shmurda,” she wrote on her X account. I’m giving you 48 hours to report to @PoliceNG and speak with @Princemoye1 or to force CID Ikoyi.”