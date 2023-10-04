Big Brother Naija All stars finalist Cynthia Nwadiora better known as CeeC, has revealed why she cannot date, colleague, Neo Akpofure despite him being her kind of man.

The reality star and lawyer said even though he is her ideal man, she cannot go into a relationship with him because of the age difference.

The 30-year-old reality star who spoke in an interview with the show host by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and said she had never thought about her influencer colleague before meeting him in the Big Brother house.

While admitting that she has feelings for Neo, she pointed out that nothing can happen between them because he is younger.

CeeC said; “I don’t think I’ve ever paid attention to Neo before we went for the All-Stars season. When I got into the House, I saw Neo. I said, ‘Ah! There is something different about you.

If you’re this fresh, I for notice.’ But I didn’t notice until somebody said… Yeah, the guy was fresh. He was too fresh. I don’t think there is any guy who is as neat and as fresh as him in the House. Physically, he was my spec [ideal man]. I won’t lie. Neo was my spec.

“However, remember I said I didn’t want to be in a relationship in the House. And secondly, I’m older than Neo, even if it’s one year. And I don’t think I like to date younger men.”