Popular Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam has advised BBNaija winner, Ilebaye to be careful of her friends from the BBNaija house.

He gave this advice in a now deleted post via Instagram.

Tosin Silverdam told Ilebaye that some of the All- stars housemate still find it hard to accept that she won the show.

He then told her to be careful because he sees a lot of fake love from the housemates.

He wrote;

“Some Of These All Stars Housemates Are Still Finding It Difficult To Accept Defeat That llebaye Won. They Are Still Shocked llebaye Won Over Them, They Are Still Shocked With The Reception llebaye Got. This Is A Game, No One Has Monopoly Of Power. Things Change, Overconfidence Is Good But There’s A Thing Called “Grace”. llebaye Should Be Careful Sha Cos All I See Is Fake Love From Others.”

See below;

