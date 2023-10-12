Nollywood actress, Chioma Nwaoha has purchased a brand new car worth millions of naira.
Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian announced to her followers that she gifted herself a brand new Velar P380 car as an early birthday gift.
Chioma Nwaoha also shared a video of herself celebrating in her new car.
She appreciated the dealership for making the purchase process easy and stress-free.
In her words;
“A Gift to My Pretty Self 🥰🙈….
It’s a Velar p380 my lovers 😁, early Birthday gift from Me to Me 👌📌🍾🥂….. #Nov2nd
From the Baddest and Fast Delivery plug @jbautos_machines
Thanks for not stressing me 🤩.”
Watch the video below;
