Renowned Nigerian Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has opened up extensively about her poor relationship with her father and how he disowned her.

The Guinness World Record holder made the revelation in a recent interview on the Tea with Tay podcast that the only issue she has with her father, Effiong Bassey Edem, was his unexpected absence in her life.

According to Hilda, her father has been present in her and her siblings’ lives since they were children. However, things changed for the worse when an intense altercation between him and her mother had an effect on the children.

Hilda explained that she couldn’t understand why her father had stopped sponsoring their education, especially after taking care of their academic journey through nursery, secondary school, and the early years of their tertiary education.

Hilda recalled a heartbreaking day when she called her father to discuss her school expenses. To her surprise, he answered the phone and basically said to her that he’s not her father thereby disowning her over the phone.