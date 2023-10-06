Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that he turned down a recording contract of $200,000 before signing with his current label, NATIVE.

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner revealed that he was approached by some music executives to join their music label for $200k which he rejected and chose to accept NATIVE Records which is owned by Teezee of DRB Lasgidi.

Odumodublvck made the revelation before his performance at a recent show in Abuja, where he started his music career.

He said making music for him has never been about the money, and he expressed delight in making the right decision.

According to the 29-year-old rapper, his name is now part of conversations and across Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.

He said; “I will tell you this for free, I had some people, they offered me 200,000 dollars to join them, I said no. I took 10,000 first from Teezee, I declined 200 and took 10 to be with Teezee. It’s not about the money. Now we are here, we are in the conversation.”

Watch him speak below:

https://x.com/the_Lawrenz/status/1710071411715236057?s=20