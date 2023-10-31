Businesswoman and wife of Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, Desola, has opened up about the challenges in their marriage.

During the actor’s 50th birthday celebration held in Lagos, Desola admitted that getting married to a celebrity is not child’s play.

However, she vowed to never divorce her husband and the father of her children, but to live through whatever comes her way.

Speaking in her native language, she said: “My marriage to Kunle Afod hasn’t been easy. Marrying someone in Theaters, except you are lying, isn’t easy. But I had vowed never to divorce him and would endure whatever comes in it. There is something people don’t know about my husband, he doesn’t like Wahala.

“Afod allowed me to be me, a man who allows his woman to do what she likes is a real man. Thank you for all you do for me, for tolerating me, for allowing me to be me. I love you so much”.