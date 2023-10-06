A video of Uzoamaka Ohiri, Nedu Wazobia’s ex-wife, berating her ex-husband for conducting a DNA test on their children has resurfaced.

It should be noted that in September 2021, OAP Nedu caused quite a stir on social media when he revealed the results of a DNA test that proved his first child was not biologically his.

He did so in response to allegations of domestic violence leveled against him by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka, in order to clear his name and address his family matters.

A resurfaced throwback interview recently captured Uzoamaka speaking her truth about the paternity fraud she was accused of.

According to her, carrying out a DNA test was a result of her ex-husband’s insecurity, terming it as a ‘below the par’ act.

“Along the line, while we were still married, Nedu became very insecure and was doubting the paternity of our last child. His friends were calling me and saying Nedu said you only had sex once. Is it not once you have sex to get pregnant? He was doubting the paternity of that child and went to find out. Unfortunately for him, it was the first. Trust me, I knew he was going to do that; I don’t know about you guys, but that is so low,” she said in part.

It is noteworthy that Nedu and his ex-wife first crossed paths in 2012 when she was enlisting in the NYSC. They tied the knot the following year and subsequently had a son and two daughters together before separation.

Watch the video below;