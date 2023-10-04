A pregnant lady has set the internet abuzz with her claim that she is carrying the child of late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

In a video making the rounds on social media, she said she was preparing to go to Ikorodu where the singer’s family lives.

She showed off her baby bump to prove she was indeed pregnant and talked about her suffering.

According to the young woman, she could no longer bear the pain that Mohbad’s demise caused, and she wanted him to return.

“Imole, I can’t handle it any longer, please return your boy is here. Please assist me on my route to Ikorodu mow,” she said.

Mixed reactions greeted her claim as opined that she was doing it for clout while others expressed dismay.

See reactions below;

@Alatise Pamilerinayo; Problem no dey finish.

@user9947597592025; Nawa ooo werey.

@Iremide; Werey ni gbogbo yin ajeh.

@Pinky; No be six parks I dey see for a pregnant woman well.