The Lagos State Police Command seems to be under a significant amount of pressure to release music promoter Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, who was arrested for interrogation in connection with the controversial death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

An insider at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Yaba, Lagos, who spoke with The Guardian, revealed that their phone lines have been buzzing since Sam Larry’s arrest last week, especially with calls from a prominent traditional leader on the Island (name withheld) to the senior officer at SCIID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Waheed Ayilara, telling him to release Sam Larry.

The sources revealed that the individual calling made a promise to produce him whenever he is needed.

The source said: “There have been several calls to my boss to release Eletu, while the investigation continues. A renowned traditional ruler on the Island (names withheld) is always calling, pleading with my boss to release him after interrogation.

“When he became persistent, my boss directed him to the Commissioner of Police (CP), on the ground that he is the only one that can give the order for Eletu’s release or otherwise.”

The police source further added that investigations are still ongoing concerning the ‘Ko por Ke’ singer’s death and are still exploring other leads.