Popular street pop artiste, Portable Omolalomi stated that the culprits behind the death of singer MohBad would never achieve popularity

The untimely passing of the deceased, popularly known as Imole, as created widespread controversy.

Because of this, his musical works unexpectedly took a hugely positive turn in the days that followed his “questionable” death.

Even after his passing, all of his tunes, including those that were already released, have received incredible streaming across the globe.

As a tribute to Mohbad, Portable, who also recently released the song “Alimi,” recognized the excellence that the late talented singer possessed.

He lamented the fake affection in the music industry, pointing out how the great American rapper 2pac was jointly eliminated by some people who were envious of their gifts and bright future.

He said: “Even 2pac did not win a Grammy. They killed him before he could. They joined hands together to kill him because they knew that he was a great artiste. Yet his killers did not ‘blow’ like him.

“All of you that killer Imole, you will never ‘blow’ like him.

“Music industry, full of fake people, fake love. They’ll use you to get themselves to the top.”

The “Zazu” crooner also cautioned people in the habit of threatening the success chances of others after attaining theirs.

He added: “When you climb to the to of the ladder, don’t break it because many others need it to climb to the top it.

“Moreso, if the person that used it before you broke it; would you have anything with which to climb on?

“Stop killing our super stars, appreciate them instead.”