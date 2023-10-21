VeryDarkman, a popular social commentator, debunks reports that Bukola Saraki paid Mr Ibu’s medical bills after visiting the hospital where Mr Ibu was admitted.

It was earlier reported that the Bukola Saraki Foundation paid Mr. John Okafor’s medical bills.

However, in a recent development, VeryDarkman has revealed that this is not entirely true.

According to VeryDarkman, the health charges that was cleared was that of the former hospital where he was treated.

However, he is receiving treatment at another hospital where his situation is currently worse and doctors are fighting to stabilize him so he can be flown out for proper medical care.

VeryDarkman said that he saw, with his own very eyes, that Mr Ibu’s condition wasn’t a joke as his legs were already decaying.

He called on the fans that he has to donate whatever they can spare to help the save the actor’s life.

Watch him speak below;