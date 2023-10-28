Bella Shmurda, the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad’s best friend, elicits reactions as he delivers another song tribute to the ex-Marlian signee.

Recall that weeks after Mohbad’s death and burial, Bella Shmurda produced a tribute titled “My Brother.”

In a new development, the singer who has been fighting for justice over his friend’s death releases a second one titled, High Blood Pressure.

The singer has since commanded a wave of support on the snippet of the music visual posted on his Instagram page. However, many have accused him of milking the loss of Mohbad.

funatmosphere_ said: “I read comment section I just dey laugh, person dey do promo una think the death pain am a lot abi make una dey play na emotions go kee una for this country and una go learn in the hard way 😂.”

jamalmorgan_ opined: “Una just Dey use Mohbad do promo.”

vickyranky06 wrote: “When he said Naira shld jst turn himself in …. I thought he will be spilling alot off his chest to help wit the case 😑.”

atynattah stated: “But why hasn’t Bella said anything he knows concerning the case yet??”

showlove47 added: “This one just dey use Mohbad to promote his songs … You no go station to give information about what u know , nothing nothing , nah to just to release song … Osilonse.”

