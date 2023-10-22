Nollywood veteran Uche Ebere stirred reactions online after a colleague, Yul Edochie‘s most recent post baffled her.

She expressed concern after actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, wrote a letter to Nigerians on his Instagram account, in which he claimed that President Tinubu had the power to fix the nation.

The actor went on to say that the most influential Nigerian is a skilled tactician with experience enhancing the welfare of his citizens.

He included a photo of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, sporting branded T-shirts featuring the president’s image with the message. Additionally, it read, “Jagaban will fix Nigeria.”

Sharing the picture, Yul Edochie captioned the post: “No matter the situation, no matter the struggles, all will be well with Nigeria. His Excellency @officialasiwajubat is a master strategist. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Uche Ebere dropped hints that the actor may have fallen under an unusual spell, leaving her to wonder which “Dibia” (native doctor) cast a mystic shadow over him, transforming him into a mere shadow of his former self.

See her comment below;