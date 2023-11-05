A Nigerian lady, Arbrill has asserted that 95 percent of the women in Lagos state engage in modern day prostitution commonly termed ‘Hookup’.

She stated this in a recent episode of her podcast ‘Rated Eighteen’ where she stressed that it is rare to find a girl who doesn’t sell their body in the state.

The podcaster said; “It is rare to see a girl in Lagos that doesn’t do hookup, it’s very rare. In fact 95 percent of girls in Lagos do hookup.”

Watch the video:

“Its rare to seea grl in Lagos that is not doing hookup” pic.twitter.com/BmQ4bB89YA — Olúwadámilọlá (@therealdotun) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, A 44-year-old man shed tears of pain after learning that none of the four children his wife bore were truly his, as all children undergo DNA testing.

Mr Kola, who is from Ikire in Osun State, and his wife Toyin Arike welcomed four children together: Ayomide, 16, Sarah, 12, and two other children aged eight and five years.