Few weeks after the getting sacked by Portable popular cryptocurrency investor and businessman Blord is about to offer Young Duu, the former signee of Portable, a multimillion-naira endorsement.

The billionaire bitcoin guru announced the ongoing agreement on his Instagram feed.

He posted a video of the time Young Duu and his group arrived at his residence for the contract. In the video, the boss could be heard telling him about his salary and how they would be collaborating on an unnamed project.

As part of the agreement, the cryptocurrency guru is rumored to be intending to give Young Duu a new car.

Check out the reactions below:

theella_space said: “Portable setting his ring light to advice blord rn..

Congratulations Young duu hope say you read the contract well before signing to avoid problem tomorrow 😉…”

tufabs commented: “Omo this one go pain Zazooo 😂😂😂. He go drop subs tire”

coal_city remarked: “On how the Young Duu see who wan help am dey form celebrity. 🙄”

carphy_flinks stated: “Portable won’t be able to breath well like this….congratulations Youngduu my role model 🥹”

Watch video below: