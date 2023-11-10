A devoted woman sobs in agony as her boyfriend dumps her soon after she lent him an astounding N150K (150,000).

It was inferred that the devoted girlfriend gave her lover the money when he needed it, believing that since they are deeply in love, he would eventually repay her.

But then, in a startling change of events, the guy broke up with her by dumped her.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman could be seen sobbing uncontrollably while she continued to complain to her friends who were present about her problems.

in reaction, ask_of_trey said: “Omo this generation of girls don chop breakfast pass our ancestors 😂😂”

ayeni824 remarked: “Rich man daughter go think say she dey cry for love. I just dey pass”

im_not_nervous remarked; “Na me be the boyfriend 🚶🏿🚶🏿 Na she dash me the money 😂

ak_para said: “Na lie you no borrow him any money 😂😂”

Watch video below: