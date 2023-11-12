Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has taken a swipe at her male colleague, Adeniyi Johnson.

While sharing a photo of him on a movie set dressed as a warrior, she described him as her man crush with a lack of sense.

Tagging him to the post, she questioned how he was doing.

“My man crush wey no get plenty sense @adeniyijohnson how market?”.

Reacting to her post in her comment section, Adeniyi Johnson revealed that he has something to tell her.

“Please come I want to tell you something”.

We’d recall that back in July, Adeniyi Johnson’s ex-wife, Toyin Abraham had taken a similar swipe at him at a movie premiere.

The former lovers seemed to have settled their differences as they acknowledged each other for the first time in over 4 years, by publicly exchanging pleasantries.