Nollywood actress and film producer, Wumi Toriola, recently shared an intriguing revelation about herself.

In a video clip teasing her upcoming movie, she expressed her deep love for God and her strong connection to ministry.

She declared herself as a child of God with a passion for the ministry. She also addressed potential suitors, asking them to view her in this spiritual light.

She further encouraged her audience to anticipate her upcoming project with Habeebalagbe and invited them to enjoy her content on YouTube.

Wumi Toriola expressed optimism for a great November and shared her hopes that their expectations would be fulfilled.

In response to her post, many of her fans playfully commented on her unique outfit in the video, where she was seen wearing a gown, suit, and hat.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;