American-Nigerian artist, Jidenna has apologized to women over how toxic he was in his past relationships and what he said about them in the past.

In a recent interview, the ‘Classic Man’ hitmaker apologized while being remoseful. He expressed his shame for the treatment of women. Jidenna admitted that he has realized that he does not always treat women appropriately.

The music star also claimed to have robbed some ladies of their baby making years. Additionally, he acknowledged using phrases like “No one is going to love you the way I do” to manipulate women.

He said he dragged the women along while those women built him up.

“Look at me now. And look at them,” he said.

Speaking on how he dragged them along, he said: “If you were a creative, I folded you into my art work. If you were in my art work, I gave you a job. I gave you a job, I mastered your life. I gave you a house, food, everything you need. I protected and provided for you. I did what men are supposed to do.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjc2qM2k/