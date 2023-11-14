Popular Nigerian actress, Wumi Toriola has disclosed why she’s open to the idea of becoming a second wife.

In a recent interview with media personality, Debbie Shokoya, the single mother of one, while speaking on why she will agree to be a second wife, said it is because she’s ‘after-one now’.

She said most men don’t approach female celebrities because they think they are open to only rich men but it’s not so with all of them.

She said:

“I used to have the mindset that I can’t be a second or third wife but that has changed because I’m after-one now.

“If I see an after-one like me too or a widower, I will marry him. What matters is my happiness.”

Recall that Wunmi Toriola got married in 2018 and welcomed her first child the next year.

In 2023, she announced via her Instagram page that her marriage of four years had crashed.