A lady reveals her boyfriend’s surprised reaction after she uses the “Cracked TV effect” to prank him by pretending to have accidentally broken his plasma TV while cleaning it.

The lady went to her boyfriend’s house and decided to prank him while she was there.

When her man left the room to go do something, she immediately informed viewers what she wanted to do.

She set up the cracked screen effect and said she wanted to see how her boyfriend would react

She knelt in apology before her man came in, and when he saw how the screen looked, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

He enquired how the crack came about, and she said it was a mistake resulting from her dusting off the TV.

The guy, quite surprisingly, was calm about the whole thing. She later informed him that it was a prank.

@Kimbely said: “If l mistakenly broke something at my bf house l will just start crying he will start begging me immediately 😂😂😂”

@Chi oma wrote: “The day I wanted to clean our tv, my husband said babe leave it oo I like dirty tv 😂😂”

@perry stated: “if I try this with my husband 😳I know by this time.na general hospital I go dey 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@Grace Aso-Philip noted: “My husband will not say anything 🥰🥰🥰 he will just look at it and said God will provide it again 🥰🥰🥰”

@Kelly La hot wrote: “The guy have a good heart and very calm”

