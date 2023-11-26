Popular Nigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has revealed how he was passed over by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Following the popularity of his song ‘Tesla Boy’ which features Blaqbonez, the Hip Hop artiste says he reached out to Musk to request a free Tesla automobile.

Odumodublvck claimed the global dominance of his song benefited the vehicle brand in Nigeria and deserved a Tesla, but he was turned down by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

In a recent interview with Baddie The Blogger, the ‘Declan Rice’ singer lamented the experience.

He said,

“I reached out to Elon Musk to get a Tesla for me and Blaqbonez, because ‘Tesla Boy’ was a hit. He aired [snubbed] me now. Fool.”

Watch the video: