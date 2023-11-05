Yung Duu, an ex-signee of Zeh Nation Records, sets tongues wagging as he appears in a music video shoot with rising singer Carter Efe.

This comes weeks after their connection sparked a reaction from Yung Duu’s boss, Portable, who demanded N100 million to release him to any record label.

In a trending video, Carter Efe and Yung Duu were seen shooting the visual of a song collaboration titled, ‘Oyimo’ set to be dropped in the coming weeks.

This development has since starred mixed reactions from fans of the singer who contemplated a reaction from Portable soon.

It is worth noting that Yung Duu’s exit from Portable’s record was a result of allegations of being fruitless and charging ridiculous rates to perform at shows.

See some reactions;

karssieberry said: “Portable won’t sleep today…. He will go live soon 😂😂😂.”

slayo_nbudget opined: “Youngduu is my fav😍 and with consistency he’ll become bigger than portable.”

maasoroju stated: “Portable go just dey one corner dey boil 😂😂😂’”

bllac_ross wrote: “Omo I don talk before sey Young Duu get grace… besides Cater get good market reasoning 👏.”

omobola_offical said: “Portable head won blowww ..make youngidu start skit too .I see future in him sha.”

Watch the video below …