Rita Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress, has commended his junior colleague, Ekene Umenwa’s mother for training her daughter well.

She made the remark in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, 2023.

In her post, Rita Edochie thanked Ekene Umenwa’s mother for training her daughter well.

The thespian revealed that it is important to train girls well so that they can get good husbands.

She also says that this is an adage in her hometown of Onitsha.

In her words;

“I love it when you train your child well

I specially want to thank MRS UMENWA, Ekene Umenwa’s Mother For Training her daughter Ekene well.

i thank you immensely for a well done job nnem .

God bless you more nnem ooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Train your girl child well for her to get a good husband. It is an adage in my home town Onitsha.”

See her post below;

