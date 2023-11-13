Sonia Adesuwa, the ex-wife of Nigerian footballer, Jude Ighalo has thrown a jab at him after he replied to an Instagram user urging him not to take her back.

Ours earlier, Sonia had dragged him online, referring to him as a narcissist. She claimed that the footballer was hoping that she would come back and now that she hasn’t, he’s scared. Sonia revealed that she isn’t remorseful for leaving him.

An Instagram user had taken to the comment section of the footballer, urging him to never beg her. Ighalo replied that he had no thought of going back to her.

Responding to him, Sonia told him to continue deceiving his gullible followers, as she insinuated that he begged her a few days back.

In another post, she promised to take him down.

“Keep deceiving your gullible followers. Person wey dey cry a few days ago”

“You are going down!!”.