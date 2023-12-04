The Big Brother Naija reality star Chomzy appears in a video that appears to show her pregnant, which ignites a lot of pregnancy rumors online.

Chomzy, who is usually recognized for her taste in form-fitting, skimpy clothing, was spotted wearing what appeared to be more comfortably fitted clothing.

In the video, Chomzy is seen merrily dancing and liberally sprinkling money at a party while sporting an exquisite all-white gown.

But it wasn’t just her kindness that drew attention from the public; her internet in-laws also noticed something out of the ordinary about her appearance right away.

Rumors of her pregnancy have spread swiftly among her fans and loved ones, who are eager for her to become a mother.

Reactions trailing pregnancy speculations of Chomzy

amydra_amara said: “I said it 😂all those her travels were not in vain 😂I know it will result to mummy tata😍.”

bubblestarr123 penned: “Who’s the husband?”

rhukkey wrote: “🎶 Chioma don carry belle , shakara don end oo😂🎶.”

jo_yce_______ noted: “It’s honestly clear in the last post she made in a green dress . I could tell almost immediately that she was pregnant.”

mommy_chizzy said: “Is she married now? Wow congrats to her o.”

hormowunmiii added: “Since when lol.,it’s a thing of joy nothing to be @$h@med of.”

Watch the video below: