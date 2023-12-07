Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has revealed that he is considering getting married soon.

The multi-talented entertainer said he is planning to start a family and he would be open to having children in three years time.

The 33-year-old musician made the disclosure when asked by journalist, Chinasa Anukam during a recent interview.

Chinasa asked: “Are you planning to settle down? Yes or no?”

After trying to evade a direct answer, Falz replied; “Yeah.”

Asked how soon he intends to have children, the activist said; “The next three years.”

Watch video below:

