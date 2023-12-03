Award-winning skitmaker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, popularly known as Sabinus, has said drug abuse is the major factor wrecking youths future today.

He made the comment during a recent interview while calling on government to do the needful as regards the constant abuse of illicit substances among the young population.

Sabinus added that he doesn’t use drugs nor take alcohol, saying his father always advise him to be watchful.

He said:

“There is something that has become a hindrance to the youths today, and that is drugs and smoking of substances. All these things have become a problem among our youths for a very long time now, but people seem not to think of it as a problem. It is a very big problem because I have seen a situation where I young vibrant youths start taking things that are beyond them and it derailed them.

Use and abuse of drugs and others substances really affect many of them in the long run. That is why I cannot be a fan of smoking or alcohol. My father always tells me that it’s better to be at alert so that when trouble comes, you will be able to point out the problem, identify it and tackle it because your eyes are very clear.

Also, the government should do everything possible to curtail drug use and abuse because there are still generations to come. If this generation is like this, what are we going to say about the generations after this one?”