A Nigerian man with Twitter (X) handle @kayzywizzzy shared a fascinating story about a friend who managed to pay his school fees in the university by dating 25 girlfriends simultaneously.

According to the tweet, the unidentified man was having financial troubles, unable to come up with the required N25,000 to cover his educational expenses.

Faced with this predicament, the young man devised a unique plan to raise the necessary funds. He strategically approached each of his 25 girlfriends, requesting a contribution of N1,000 from each.

Surprisingly, all 25 girlfriends willingly complied, collectively providing him with the exact amount required to settle his school fees.

“I had a friend in the university, back then he couldn’t afford our school fees 25k so he dated 25 girls and billed them 1k each, they all gave him and he paid his school fees💀,” the post read.

This revelation has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing their amazement.

@dejiimole asked; “Dated or he was talking to them ?”

@MaameAmaAdoma said; “So he scammed them”

@Loud_life9 said; “IDAN doings After you people will say women don’t give men money.”

@yinkapee said; “That’s a lie No one can date 10woman at a time talk less of 25.”