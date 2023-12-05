A frustrated man has been captured lamenting after he discovered that his girlfriend cooked 8 cups of rice with 12 maggie cubes.

The man was heard complaining in the video, which has received thousands of likes, “I dey chop rice, dey chop Maggie,” mentioning that he had noticed something strange about the food’s taste.

When he went into the kitchen to look into it, he discovered that his girlfriend had cooked the eight cups of rice he had asked for using roughly twelve Maggi cubes.

He was taken aback by the idea that someone could use so many Maggi cubes for so little rice.

To make sure he hadn’t miscounted or that his girlfriend had really used 12 Maggi cubes for the eight cups of rice, he counted the cubes she had already used.

See some reactions below:

Cutie baby: “‎When you are dating a last born.”

TESSY: “‎Blood of God.”

Tori baddie: “‎using 4 Maggie should be okay for seven cup.”

Abena Broni: “‎Guess she took Hilda cooking lessons.”

Vee: “‎With Maggi every woman is a star.”

sant b: “‎If you can cook you’ll know that’s not too much , especially when you’re not using much spicies.”

DonnaGold9: “‎She should have used only Salt and pepper cook the rice…..”

user9734345790470: “‎that’s is not too much, star Maggie is full of salt this days.”

Detoms_: “‎I’m still yet to understand why ppl add plenty maggi.”

David rukkizinterior: “‎it’s not too much ooo.. star maggi lately na cast ooo .. e nor dey catch again.”

astrogoddess0: “‎before u strt judge wat type of cup does she use.”

Queen Paul: “‎The magi no much jor rest most of this magi no good like b4.”

user3841548430248: “‎She even add wow detergent too abi my eyes dey pain me.”

user2375615255179: “‎With maggi every woman is a star.”

chidiebereesther: “‎ever since I started cooking I never use more than 4 maggi cook food.”

RAYA_: “‎does it depend on how many maggi she put or it depends on how the food taste? if the Maggie no too much for the food then why complain?”

Churchyard_jewelry: “‎Bro that’s approximately 6 knon Maggie… I’ll say it’s fair for 8 cups of rice… most expecially without other ingredients.”

