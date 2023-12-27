A tragic incident unfolded as Theresa Cachuela, a 33-year-old influencer and mother of three, was fatally shot by her estranged husband, Jason Cachuela, aged 44, in front of their daughter.

The devastating incident occurred at the Pearlridge Center’s parking lot in Honolulu last Friday morning.

Theresa’s daughter, a 6 or 8-year-old witness, recounted to authorities that her father fired the fatal shot before fleeing in a grey Mazda and later taking his own life.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, occurring shortly after a judge granted Theresa an order of protection against her estranged husband.

Authorities proved that this was not a random act, as the victim and suspect were in a relationship, substantiated by the served restraining order.

Jason’s encounter with the law resulted in the recovery of his registered firearms.

Theresa’s mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, shared heartbreaking details on a GoFundMe page, indicating that her daughter, known as “Tita” to the family, had planned to meet for breakfast that fateful morning.

Ani-Nihoa lamented the loss, showing the failure of the justice system and the anguish endured by the family due to the tragic outcome.

The account detailed instances of threats and abuse suffered by Theresa, leading to the TRO filing and eventual divorce proceedings.

Despite Jason’s lawyer denying his client’s violent intentions towards Theresa and the children, Ani-Nihoa stressed the urgency of the situation, citing overlooked pleas for police intervention.

The tragedy has left a family shattered, mourning the loss of a beloved daughter and mother, with echoes of disbelief at the system’s inability to protect Theresa from a deeply tragic fate.