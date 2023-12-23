Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, shared a Christmas video shoot featuring himself, his two wives, and three children.

In a recent online video, the singer’s two stunning wives were seen dressed in Christmas costumes and holding their children. The video showed his two sons and one lovely daughter.

Additional scenes in the video featured the Nigerian singer posing for the camera, which has now gone viral on social media.

His fans and well-wishers have also flooded the comment section of the post to share their observations about the photoshoot video.

See some reactions below:

@Jurell4l: “The zazu family.”

@LuxuryTatashey: “Where him see fake Christmas clothes?”

@ifyuzy: “Portable is who he thinks he his though.”

@OSBORNEIKHAZ: “Not bad at all, hope he takes good care of them, well very interesting.”

@DedeOnyenmachi1: “Why are we copying white man’s culture nowadays?”

@Martolexx: “Woman hold your husband ooo, him wan go fight Charles okocha oo.”

Watch video below;