Award-winning Afrobeats superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, leaves both fans and celebrities alike drooling over her body as she stuns in a bikini.

The songstress, who was recently in the news for not showing support to fellow female colleagues in the industry melts hearts with her new photos.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Tiwa Savage shared some sizzling photos of herself rocking a colourful bikini.

She wrote:

“Hey bighead 😝 Cayman Islands in vintage Christian Audigier 😈.”

See photos below:

Check out reactions trailing her photos below:

samxcas_ said: “See natural beauty, natural body 😍 Opor God given beauty ♥️.”

adeyemisamrib44 opined: “We don see am before in that leaked video so nothing special again.”

latchenko opined: “So, dem no fit leave all of una alone inside house with Tiwa? E fe bo Loju. 😂🔥”

malleek_berry wrote: “Mamacita❤️ Everything Savage 🔥🔥”

chi__edozie said: “This is how hot and sexy a woman should be in her late 30s😩.. Tiwa is everything she thinks she is 👑.”

cj_ben01 stated: “Na why I see why Machala dey ontop your matter@😍😍😍.”