Award-winning Afrobeats superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, leaves both fans and celebrities alike drooling over her body as she stuns in a bikini.
The songstress, who was recently in the news for not showing support to fellow female colleagues in the industry melts hearts with her new photos.
Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Tiwa Savage shared some sizzling photos of herself rocking a colourful bikini.
She wrote:
“Hey bighead 😝 Cayman Islands in vintage Christian Audigier 😈.”
See photos below:
Check out reactions trailing her photos below:
samxcas_ said: “See natural beauty, natural body 😍 Opor God given beauty ♥️.”
adeyemisamrib44 opined: “We don see am before in that leaked video so nothing special again.”
latchenko opined: “So, dem no fit leave all of una alone inside house with Tiwa? E fe bo Loju. 😂🔥”
malleek_berry wrote: “Mamacita❤️ Everything Savage 🔥🔥”
chi__edozie said: “This is how hot and sexy a woman should be in her late 30s😩.. Tiwa is everything she thinks she is 👑.”
cj_ben01 stated: “Na why I see why Machala dey ontop your matter@😍😍😍.”
Discussion about this post