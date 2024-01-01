May Edochie, the estranged first wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, writes an emotional note to herself as she reflects on the adversities she faced in 2023.

The controversies surrounding the Edochie family are, without a doubt, well known among curious netizens who have been following the series of dramas that began when the movie star married his second wife, Judy Austin.

While her marriage was in shambles, May Edochie and her husband had lost their first son, Kambilichukwu in March 2023.

As the earth completes a full circle around the sun, May Edochie took to Instagram to reflect on the previous year’s misfortunes.

She noted that the year had dealt her its worst cards. May recalled that it had taken away her first son, leaving her totally devastated.

Her words read …

“Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of Jan unknown to anyone what you would deliver. You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways…. Too many adversities | misfortunes and the worst of it you stole my own flesh and blood leaving me in the most devastating, miserable and confused state that I could never have imagined.

I lost all hopes and nearly gave up, I had too many questions eating me all up but I kept hearing that voice echoing, “who am I to question God”?

I struggled so hard and stood on God’s words commanding us to give Him praise in every situation despite how difficult it is. Truly, I appreciate all the good people you made me cross paths with (my family, friends, strangers turned friends and my online fam). I cannot begin to list names cos it is endless but I want y’all to know that I will forever remain thankful for the incredible level of love and support showered upon me and my family in our most difficult times.

I’m grateful to God Almighty for being God in my life, in other words I’m so glad that man is not God.

2023, it is with all that is within me, I say goodbye to you forever as I embrace the new year 2024 singing my song with a life of thanksgiving, a life of forgiveness and life of commitment to God.

I pray that God in His infinite mercy and goodness will bless us all and shield us under His constant love.🙏 Afflictions shall never rise in our homes in Jesus name🙏.”

