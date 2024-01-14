Superstar Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, stirs reactions as a video showing the moment he smiled hysterically at his logistics manager, Israel DMW, who lavishly sprayed money on a stripper in a club.

In the viral video, Israel DMW, who just came out of a messy break-up with his estranged wife, Sheila is seen bringing out bundles of cash from his pocket, after which he sprayed it on a stripper who was dancing before him.

A moment in the video that caught people’s attention was when his boss, Afrobeats superstar, Davido, smiled while looking at what Israel DMW was doing with the stripper.

Davido’s facial expression got many talking on social media as they showered praises on the singer.

See some reactions below:

@badt_igboboy: “Gave him the look of a “proud boss” isreal is learning well.”

@samtizzle1909: “Davido was like…’na your salary u Dey spend so.”

@MauriceandCel: “Davido want to see Israel happy and successful. That’s Boss being happy right there.”

@PryncePsymon: “Him dey feel him guy doings na … If your friend no get that Kain joy for your doings then na fake friend b dat na.”

Watch the video below: