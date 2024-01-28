The NDLEA has declared ex-beauty queen Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Ms. Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, wanted for allegedly dealing illegal drugs.

She was listed as wanted after fleeing an NDLEA raid on her flat in Oral Estate, Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday, January 24, in response to credible information that she trafficked illegal substances.

The ex-beauty queen was the founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation and Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015–2016.

Among the items found during the estate officials’ investigation of her residence were 606 grammes of Canadian Loud, a synthetic cannabis strain, an electronic weighing scale, a huge amount of Dr. Grubbs packaging plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV bearing the Lagos KSF 872 GQ mark, and her picture frame.

Check out some reactions below;

trel.awn asked: “Is it same cannabis wizkid,davido,Burna always puff,the law is made for the poor”

w.u.r.a.h said: “Nah her picture wey dem use Dey mad me 😂.. she’s with them spiritually”

ojgbemiga wrote: “State governments ought to begin constructing additional psychiatric institutions as there will be a surge in severe mental illnesses in our nation within the next five years. Drugs are already overflowing into Nigeria.”

SEE BELOW: