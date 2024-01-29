Cute Gemini, estranged girlfriend of Nigerian singer Lil Frosh, shares her side of story as she claims that her swollen face was from abuse, not an allergy.

The former DMW record label signee had earlier come online to claim that reports of his abuse on his ex- girlfriend, Cute Gemini were all false.

Lil Frosh claimed that his ex girlfriend had tried to set him with the scheme and her swollen face was as a result of an allergy.

Cute Gemini, in response came online to refute what Lil Frosh’s claims

According to the Tiktoker, Lil Frosh had been the one calling, texting and disturbing her to patch up their relationship.

She shared audio messages as evidence of how he had threatened some of her friends to demonstrate his violent behaviour.

She categorically stated that her swollen face was as a result of internal bleeding from the excessive abuse she suffered from Lil Frosh.

Watch her speak below: