During his courtesy visit to Ajogbo Grammar School, Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, pledged to fix a crumbling classroom and school building in addition to bringing a plasma TV.

The Nigerian singer visited the public school in Ota with his friends in a few videos that went viral on social media.

The singer was heard deeply engaged in a conversation with the school’s female principal in one of the videos.

He said he would only concentrate on or take care of things he knew he could handle when they were chatting, and he asked for a list of issues that needed to be addressed at the school.

“Ma, I’ll only do what I can; I need the list.” Portable said.

The school’s principal answered him, saying, “If you want to do something, first of all, there’s a building there that has almost collapsed.”

Asking, “I should come and fix the building,” he interrupted her.

“Yes, come and help me do that building,” was her response.

“There’s another classroom where termites have been bothering the students,” she said. Please assist me in fixing that one.

When he heard this, his response was, “I’ll do everything.”

The singer was then asked to do whatever he could in her office, to which he replied by asking if he ought to get her a plasma TV.

Watch the video below: