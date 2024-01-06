Prominent Nigerian singer, Terry G has called out his colleagues on their incessant act of ignoring his messages unlike when he was famous.

The ‘Street Madness’ hitmaker, vent out his anger about the lack of response from some of his colleagues despite his attempts to connect with them during his trying times.

Terry G expressed disappointment over the lack of love, questioning the fairness of their treatment towards him.

He further reminded his colleagues of instances when he had extended help to them in the past but in return, no one reciprocated his kind gesture.

He said:

“You go wrote your fellow artiste, e no go respond. When everybody came to G, they received hits. We don’t have to die to be remembered & celebrated.

At the end of the day. We all contribute to the global music library of sounds. Just in case. I am back. Thank you for the wait.”