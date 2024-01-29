Nigerian man goes ballistic, packs his prosperities to return to the village after his landlord raised his annual house rent from N500K to N1M.

The man found it intolerable that his rent would now be double what he had previously paid.

He was heard bellowing about how the landlord, given the house’s location in Asaba, was being impolite by raising the rent so much.

He posted a video of himself delivering his properties to the village in a pickup truck.

iamperez.4kt said: “Go hard or Go home ohh 😂😂”

iamjoebrighton remarked: “Make una come Accra and see how much we dey pay here, una still dey talk”

dinofwesh406 wrote: “If care is not well taken na only food and house rent pesin go use money dey pay from January till December 😂😂😂”

awala07 penned: “Na only one house dey for there 😂 move to another apartment you can afford na 😂”

highbee_olowo22 said: “Normal..the landlord wan pursue you ni,,na you no know🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Watch video below: