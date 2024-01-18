A young man has taken to social media to express his grief as a good looking man snatches his girlfriend from him.

Apparently, the man was devastated having lost his lover and he shared how he is grieving his the loss of his girlfriend.

He was seen using what he claims to be pepper to rub on his face while tightly shutting his eyes.

The heartbroken guy indicated via his section that this isn’t the first time a handsome guy is snatching his girlfriend.

Read some reactions:

fabulousswoman wrote; “Na money you no get 😂”

bergerballer488 reacted; “Why he no use rodo 😂 wey b say nah tomatoe he use”

fraser_tayo stated; “I poto poto my eyes 😂”

iamsingapore99 remarked; “Why you no open your eye 😂”

liyah_thee_king penned; “That’s tomatoes its good for the face My own be say make him open him eyes for 10 mins 😂”

Watch the video below: