A Nigerian lady identified as @vestalobioma77, has sparked debate online debate after sharing story of how her date shocked her with a huge amount of money.

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that she agreed to go on a date with the man in question.

However, at the last minute, she decided not to attend the date because she was no longer feeling it. She lied to him that the date cannot hold because she went out with her sisters.

To her utmost shock, the man insisted on coming to meet her at whatever location she was. He promised to clear their bills for a chance to spend some time with her.

The lady, who was at home at that time, called her sisters who helped her get ready for the date.

At the restaurant, the suitor arrived. He surprised Vestola with a staggering transfer of one million naira directly to her account, simply for showing up.

Now, caught between confusion and a hefty bank account boost, she asks viewers: “Should I give him a chance?”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“If you block me with your phone at an event, I will break it” Bobrisky reacts following viral video of him fighting with a lady