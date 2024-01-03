Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has purchased a new house in Lagos.

The good news was shared by his friend and colleague, Nosa Rex via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the new house, Nosa Rex gave a big shout out to Mike Godson, congratulating him for his recent achievement.

While expressing pride in Mike’s success, the skit maker tagged him a silent achiever.

He wrote;

“A big Congratulations blood @mikegodson Silent doings man 😆. If u know u know .. 🕺 🕺 my guys are winning 🏆

This year na plenty congratulations and celebrations for my people oooooo

lagos landlord I hail o 😂 😂. Your angel Dey come oooo … I cover you bro 👼 2024 already looking good.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You can deceive those you think you can deceive, but we know Yul is not the one writing this balderdash” Rita Edochie heavily drag Judy Austin