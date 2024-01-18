Popular Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, has sounded the alarm online over the ever increasing rate of insecurity and terrorism.

Toyin Lawani, via her Instagram page lamented bitterly how insecurity and terrorism has invaded the country, especially with the recent happenings of kidnapping and killings, asked for God’s intervention, as people no longer feel safe.

The controversial stylist bemoaned that the hardship in the country as reached an all-time high. She stated how the economy is unfavourable for businesses to grow and people finding it hard to survive resorting to suicide or depression.

In her words:

“This is not even a joke anymore,

People are being kidnapped from their homes and killed in nigeria, Imagine you can’t even be safe in your own country, Nothing is Really working, Businesses are suffering, People are suffering,

Food Is expensive, Transportation is expensive and pay is not going up, Yet people are out of jobs,

Calamity is befalling us, People are committing suicide daily, The future is not bright for our kids except they are in the right family to grow,

We all need to start speaking up for our brothers and sisters who have no voice,

Nigeria is becoming unsafe and unfruitful,

WHY 🙏

To everyone affected in ibadan, jos , abuja, kaduna etc, May God lift your burdens 🙏

Reacting to the explosion that happened in Ibadan, Oyo state on 16th January 2024, which led to injuries, death, and loss of properties, Toyin Lawani said:

“INSECURITY/TERRORISM HAS TAKEN OVER NIGERIA, PEOPLE ARE BEING KIDNAPPED AND KILLED

GOD HELP US,

MAY THE DEPARTED SOULS REST

IN PEACE, MAY NIGERIA NOT HAPPEN TO OUR

FAMILY IN JESUS NAME #AMEN.”