Popular Nigerian model, Kimmy K, weighs in on internet sensation Mummy Zee’s marital life as speaks on why she thinks her husband manipulated her to rise to fame.

It would be recalled that Mummy Zee had gone viral after her story of how she woke up at 4 am to cook for her husband made headlines.

Following this, the housewife, received numerous gifts from cheerful Nigerians who were impressed by her actions.

Speaking during a podcast interview, controversial brand influencer, Kimmy K, suggest that Mummy Zee’s husband manipulated her.

According to her, he set-off her insecurity by telling her about a co-worker bringing a spoon to work just to give him food.

She said that the only reason he told her is to manipulate her into getting up early to cook for him.

She stated that while many may see their story as charming, it only reflects how messed up our society is.

See reactions trailing her statement below:

Afamdeluxo remarked: “Why is she trying so hard to look like a man? Negodi mallam obu akpaghari. 😭”

Kennyninobrown said: “Make she dey try clean her glasses before she go open mouth waaaaa”

Yokeegilla commented: “With all the English and nails everywhere, one sense she no make. She’s just pained. In fact what she said is a bit true but the other way round. The society has lost its true values of the home and family and Mummy Zee’s story was a wake up call that family comes first.”