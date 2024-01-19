As a sign of love, a young Nigerian man tattooed a photo of his beautiful wife on his arm, causing quite a stir on social media.

The man in question was seen laughing heartily as the tattoo artist completed drawing a picture of his wife on his arm in the video with the caption, “A face tattoo to show love.”

To display the new tattoo, he flaunted his arm in front of the camera.

After getting the tattoo, a woman who was thought to be the aforementioned wife was seen laughing and acting very happy in the background.

Nonetheless, a plethora of social media users have descended upon the post’s comment page to offer their opinions.

Read some reactions below:

Bilal Sambo: “u go dey trust woman😳chaiiii”

Aisha: “Is only ur mother u can draw there because she will not give u broken heart.”

UNLUKING GUDA: “I think brotherhood will not be proud of you.”

Spikeson: “HmmmmmmmmmmmmGod pls forgive him , he don’t know what he is doing.”

Sheila Love: “which kind love spell the girl use on you.. please let her show me the way.”

RUDe_MaN_K: “Wai see his mother behind him she’s like asem ben koraaa ni.”

Dian: “pls do you have something that can be use so that I don’t feel pains?”

Renasignature: “Eiii love Dey ooo u are the one looking for Justin Bieber.”

Milly T: “don’t worry my dear she will get wings to fly later.”

Olawale800: “dey laugh dey play😃😃when she brake your heart now ,your eye go clear.”

U s h a r: “BROTHERHOOD PLEASE SHOULD WE TELL HIM THE TRUTH OR WE WAIT TILL IT HAPPENS.”

WATCH VIDEO: