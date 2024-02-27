Nollywood actors, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun have celebrated their adorable twins’ first birthday today, February 27, 2024.

Seyi Edun took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional tribute to celebrate both her husband, Adeniyi Johnson and their twins who are birthday mates.

Calling her family her whole hearts, the proud mother of two thanked God and celebrate her husband, praying for more years ahead.

Sharing photos with her family, while unveiling the twins face for the first time, Seyi Edun wrote:

“Emi lolope…….

Happy birthday to my whole-hearts❤️❤️❤️❤️

Just wanna say THANK YOU LORD FOR ALL YOU HAVE DONE🙏🙏

To my darling hubby, I hope today brings you immeasurable joy.

You are my favorite partner, love u darling, many more fruitful years ahead ijn❤️❤️❤️

To my amazing and favorite duo, I asked God for a wish and I got two. Happy 1st Birthday, May life bring you twice the adventures and twice the love. I wish vou both a lifetime of shared laughter and joyous moments. It’s a joy to watch you grow up, I love u both❤️❤️❤️❤️

Today is special day and I’m thankful, here’s to my amazing husband and cherished babies: Your birthdays bring double the happiness into our lives. Here’s to a day filled with love, laughter, and precious moments ijn.🙏🙏🙏”

Adeniyi Johnson, on the other hand emphasized that his twins are his testimonies.

He wished himself, and his twins happy birthday.

He wrote:

“THIS ARE MY TESTIMONIES!!! OF A TRUTH THE LORD IS GOOD TO ME AND MY FAMILY !!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME, AYOMIKUN TAIWO JOHNSON AND KEHINDE AYOMIPOSI JOHNSON!.”