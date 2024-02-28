Reality TV star Saskay has taken to social media to share loved-up photos of herself and her mystery lover.

Saskay, via her Twitter(X) page share photos while she was on a lunch date with her mystery lover. The mystery lover has however been identified as a popular chef called “Chef Derin”.

Saskay’s loved-up photos have sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

See some reactions below:

@Jerrbernard: “One of the few housemates that have never been involved in drama. Living her life and leaving wahala for Phyna.”.

@Wedny_adanma: “The twitter chef. She is enjoying. She eats twice!!!!!!”.

@Midecupcoffe: “Having a man and then knowing he’s chef is a win for me”.

@Truthspill: “Finally found the man that bagged my girl! I mean all of Saskay! Congratulations to him 😩👏”.

@Brother_Abdul: “Allah sarki…. so you have a man😩have been crushing on you for yearssss”.

See below: