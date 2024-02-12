A trending video shows the moment a little girl fumes at her mother for coming to pick her late from school.

The girl and her mother got into a heated argument over the girl’s tardiness in a video that has received over 4 million likes on TikTok.

She was disappointed in her mother for not being able to explain why she was late, but the girl wouldn’t listen when she got into the car.

Africans flocked to the comments section, declaring that they would never have the courage to talk to their parents in that way.

Others countered that the young child looked upset and should have been allowed to express it.

belashedbyalii said: “Know you not picking me up no more.”

Hunter.Malik commented: “At this point, give her the keys and get in the back.”

Prettyyy Blackkk reacted: “I picked my son up late and he gon say “if you don’t love me just say that.”

jamellaolivia_ commented: “You can’t even get mad because they act just like us.”

Nono commented: “Me admiring her, knowing very well I could never say one word to my mom even if she picked me up tomorrow.”

iam__temmyyy noted: “Imagine saying this to an African parent … Wa fi pitan fun awon omo-omo e ni 😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below: